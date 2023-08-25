Historic lodge OK, surrounding forest not

It turns out this isn’t the year Cathedral Lakes Lodge was destroyed by fire.
“It’s still standing,” said operator Jordan Padmos in an interview Thursday morning after getting the good news from BC Parks.
Padmos hadn’t seen the family run lodge, which is located about 40 kilometres southwest of Keremeos in Cathedral Provincial Park, since a harrowing evacuation on the afternoon of Aug. 16.
The road up to the lodge is now impassable, and heavy smoke prevented a helicopter from getting to the facility for a look until Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s been emotional ride, up and down,” said Padmos, whose partner is expecting a baby in less than a month.
The lodge’s base camp, which is located on the Ashnola Forest Service Road about an hour’s drive down the mountain, was destroyed by fire. Gone are a seasonal residence used by Padmos and his father, Richard, along with a workshop and six vehicles.
Just about everything else between the base camp and lodge, which consists of a main building, nine cabins and other infrastructure, was burned, according to Padmos.
The lodge area, he continued, was likely spared by past efforts to remove fire fuel around it and a sprawling sprinkler system that’s sets up each season, which was bolstered by structural protection teams from the BC Wildfire Service.
Padmos was among 80 people, including guests, staff and other campers, who were evacuated on Aug. 16 in a 30-vehicle convoy that was flanked by members of the RCMP and BC Wildfire Service.
The lodge, which first opened in 1934 and has been operated by the Padmos family since 1990, is closed for the season now while the owners ponder its long-term fate.
What is now known as the Crater Creek wildfire started on July 23 approximately 10 kilometres west of the lodge.
It smouldered for weeks under a “modified response” from the BC Wildfire Service, which left it largely untended because it didn’t pose an immediate threat to private property and there were other, more pressing blazes in the province.
Fuelled by hot, windy conditions, it gained strength on Aug. 15 and merged with the nearby Gillanders Creek wildfire.
As of Thursday morning, the burned area was pegged at 44,000 hectares and extended south into the U.S. A total of 13 properties remained under evacuation order and another 195 were on alert.
Dozens of homes belonging to members of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band have also been evacuated.
Meanwhile, another 96 properties remained under evacuation order and 400 more were on alert Thursday morning due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire approximately 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton.
It flared to life Aug. 18 between the rural communities of Twin Lakes and Willowbrook, and was pegged Thursday at 1,800 hectares.
Visting fire crews from as far away as Mackenzie in northern B.C. and Courtenay on Vancouver Island were called to help and laid down “miles and miles of hose” for structure protection and built “miles and miles” of guards, according to Rick Knodel, who represents Area C (rural Oliver) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“It’s a pleasure watching these guys,” said Knodel, who’s also a member of the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department.
“If the weather behaves, they can move that fire around like they’re painting a picture.”
Knodel was uncertain how many people were actually out of the 96 properties that were under evacuation order and said he’d heard little from those that were.
And, from his vantage point, the community seemed to be rallying around the firefighting effort.
“It’s unfortunate that everyone couldn’t see it from this perspective,” said Knodel, who lives near the Willowbrook Fire Hall, which is in the evacuation alert area.
“I think the buy-in would be that much more.”
Earlier this week, the BC Wildfire Service grouped the Crater Creek and Upper Park Rill Creek blazes into a single complex under one command.
There has been “minimal growth” on both sites since then, according to a Thursday update from the BC Wildfire Service.
On both fires, crews’ efforts – from a total of 67 personnel on the ground and six helicopters in the air – have been focused on building and reinforcing guards, plus patrolling structural protection setups.
Officials have not yet confirmed structural losses due to either fire because smoky conditions have limited their ability to conduct formal assessments.