Crews from three fire departments joined forces Tuesday afternoon to knock down a blaze that was burning in heavy brush near Penticton Regional Airport.
A witness told The Herald the fire started around 2 p.m. in grass and shrubs alongside an abandoned Kettle Valley Railway spur line that runs north-south between Airport Road and Skaha Meadows Golf Course on the Penticton Indian Reserve.
The witness, who didn’t give a name, said controlled burns had been underway in the area for weeks, and heavy afternoon winds may have caused one such fire to escape. The witness also reported seeing an RV go up in flames.
Flames were still visible at times around 2:45 p.m. as the fire burned up to the back of the Smart Storage Centre and Penticton Fire Zone base on Airport Road.
Crews stationed at the BC Wildfire Service base joined with colleagues from the Penticton and PIB fire departments to help douse the flames.
Airport operations appeared to be unaffected by the blaze, which got within about 500 metres of the terminal building.
Airport Road was closed for firefighting operations, but a secondary exit to the north of the airport that leads to Green Mountain Road was opened up to let people out.