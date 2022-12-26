Describing it as possibly the most serious case of professional misconduct its ever handled, the regulatory body for B.C. massage therapists has suspended a former Naramata member for 25 years and ordered him to pay more than $100,000.
The penalty was assessed against Leonard Krekic on Dec. 21 by a disciplinary panel of the College of Massage Therapists of B.C.
It followed a separate report of the same panel issued in August that found Krekic committed dozens of acts of professional misconduct – many involving touching for a sexual or non-therapeutic purpose – between 2012 and 2019 while Krekic was working in Penticton, Naramata and Surrey.
Krekic, 51, was also cited for flouting a 2019 order that was issued in the early stages of the investigation and required him to have a chaperone present while working on female clients, file weekly summary reports of his work and keep the college apprised of treatment locations.
His eventual punishment – a $10,000 fine, plus an order he pay $96,000 in costs to the college – was recommended by the college itself and accepted by the panel.
“The panel finds that this is one of the most serious cases to come before the discipline committee, if not the most serious case. The nature, gravity and consequences of the respondent’s conduct is at the most serious end of the spectrum,” states the decision.
“The respondent committed 27 acts of professional misconduct, seven acts of unprofessional conduct, breached the college’s bylaws 11 times, breached the college’s consent standard three times, breached the college’s boundaries standard 12 times and breached the college’s code of ethics 14 times. The respondent’s conduct involved six patients over a period of eight years.”
The college wanted to throw the book at Krekic, who operated a home studio in Naramata for years, to make an example out of him and restore public trust in the profession.
Krekic’s representatives emphasized the 51-year-old did not act for financial gain and has now has faced all kinds of negative collateral consequences, such as declaring bankruptcy, losing his ability to work, suffering reputational damage and seeing his marriage end.
In reply, the college argued that rather than of focusing on the impact of his actions on his victims, Krekcic “has attempted to re-cast himself as a victim,” and that “other negative consequences as a result of his misconduct (are) his own responsibility.”
Krekic, who first registered with the college in 1995, has 30 days to appeal the decision to the B.C. Supreme Court.
He must pay all outstanding costs before he can reapply for reinstatement, no sooner than Jan. 1, 2048.
One of the victims, who’s anonymized as Person 6 in the August disciplinary decision, told the panel she began seeing Krekic in March 2019 when she was 21 years old for treatment of irritable bowel syndrome on the recommendation of her mother, who was also a client of Krekic’s.
She testified the first appointments was at Lake City Wellness in Penticton and later saw Krekic at other locations for a total of 27 appointments over a period of seven months.
Patient 6 told the panel she was aware of the earlier allegations against Krekic but wasn’t concerned because she and Krekic were both Christians.
She testified about multiple incidents during which Krekic touched her vaginal area and pressed his groin against her hand while he worked on her. The woman also testified Krekic prayed for her during sessions and that they sometimes prayed together. She now believes Krekic exploited her faith.
“I was very vulnerable and I believe that he saw that and he took advantage of it,” she testified.