The 10 candidates running in the City of Penticton council byelection in June have been invited to share their views on seniors issues in the community at an all-candidates meeting via the Zoom videoconferencing service on Sunday, May 30, 4-5:30 p.m.
The forum is being staged as part of Penticton Seniors Week, May 30 to June 5.
The week and candidates’ meeting are organized by the Penticton Seniors Action Committee, a partnership of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society and OneSky Community Resources.
Under the format of the meeting, candidates will have three-minutes to introduce themselves and answer the question: Which part of the City of Penticton’s Age Friendly Action Plan do you see as a priority and how would you promote it if elected?
Audience members will be able to submit their candidate questions on the event registration page and during the event through the Zoom Q&A function.
Questions should relate to candidate’s views on how the municipal government can support the development of housing and transportation options as well as programs and services for the seniors who make Penticton home now and in the future.
The moderator will pose the audience questions and give candidates one minute to reply.
The event will operate like a webinar where the audience will see and hear the live event but your home Zoom audio and video will be muted. You will be able to use the Q&A function on the Zoom platform.
To register to attend the event, please visit BC Seniors Week 2021 at the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society website: www.seniorswellnesssociety.com
The email confirming your registration for the event will have a link to the Zoom session. When it’s time for the candidate forum, click the link in the email and it will take you to the Zoom website to view the meeting.