Trips to the bottle depot could become a thing of the past if a new automated collection station gets clearance from Penticton city council.
Encorp Pacific, which manages the collection and recycling of beverage containers in B.C., has applied for a temporary use permit required to set up an automated drop-off site in the parking lot of Wholesale Club at 200 Carmi Ave.
The unstaffed station would be housed in a repurposed shipping container that’s powered by solar electricity and allow customers with Return-It accounts to drop off bags of empties. The bags would be collected regularly and sorted off-site, with credits applied to customers’ accounts electronically.
“The business model for Express & GO is very different than a traditional depot experience, focused solely on ease and convenience for customers, allowing them to drop off their used beverage containers in a fast in-and-out manner that takes about a minute in total,” states Encorp Pacific in its letter of intent to the city.
The Return-It Express service is already available at the city’s lone recycling depot at 200 Rosetown Ave.
City council will sit for a public hearing on the matter May 3.