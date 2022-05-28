If the case eventually lands in front of a judge, the court should be “very slow to interfere” with Penticton city council’s controversial decision to rezone a Lakeshore Drive property, the municipality claims in its response to a petition filed by a citizens’ group to block the planned redevelopment project.
City council in January voted 4-3 to rezone 602 Lakeshore Dr. from RM2 (small lot residential) to RM3 (medium density multiple housing) to allow construction of a four-storey, eight-unit apartment building. Council also granted a pair of variances to reduce the required sideyard setback and landscaping buffers.
That prompted the creation of the Penticton Society for Transparent Governance and Responsible Development, which in April filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court seeking to have the rezoning declared invalid and the group’s legal costs covered by the city.
At the heart of the society’s argument is the lot’s size: Its 19-metre width is 27% less than the minimum required in the RM3 zone, while its overall area of 1,113 square metres is 20% less than the required minimum. As such, the society claims council’s decision was unreasonable.
Not so, says the city.
“It is squarely within a municipal council’s discretion to determine the appropriate land use for any particular parcel of land. That is the essence of the zoning power granted to local governments under (the Local Government Act),” states the response.
“A court should be very slow to interfere with or second-guess an elected municipal council’s decision on the appropriate zoning regulations for land within the municipality’s jurisdiction.”
The response also notes that minimum lot sizes specified in the RM3 zone must only be met for a subdivision, not a rezoning.
“The fact that council decided to use the existing RM3 zone to give effect to its land use policy decision, even though the property did not meet the minimum parcel area and width rules that regulate subdivision of land within that zone, does not make the decision unreasonable,” states the response.
“In short, there is no legal basis to find council could not use the city’s existing RM3 zone to authorize a multi-unit residential development on the property, and therefore the petition should be dismissed, with costs to the city.”
It’s now up to the society to determine if it wishes to respond to the city or set down the matter for a hearing in court.
The society’s petition was filed by Kamloops lawyer Jeff Frame, who successfully represented the Save Skaha Park Society during an unrelated showdown with the city several years ago.
The society was incorporated March 30 and its directors are listed in the petition as Peter Achtem, Jeanette Beaven, Gary Denton and Dennis Hayashi.
“The purpose of this society is to ensure that the City of Penticton fully adheres to and complies with the requirements of its zoning bylaw in all matters including but not limited to zoning amendment and subdivision applications,” explains the lawsuit.
Documents obtained by The Herald show 602 Lakeshore Dr. was sold in November 2021 for $2.1 million to a pair of Surrey-based companies: Lakeshore Beach Developments, headed by Amy Hong Vo; and Okanagan Lake Penthouse Inc., headed by Gurpreet Kaur Grewal and Charnjit Singh Grewal.