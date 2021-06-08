Editor’s note: With the South Okanagan Women in Need Society celebrating its 40th anniversary and its flagship fundraiser less than a week away, this is the second piece in a three-part series showcasing the importance of SOWINS’ work, its volunteers and some of the people they help. Find part one here: SOWINS saved her life
Living on hope and hoping to live was what got Diane Fru through three relationships and years of abuse.
While that was 50 years ago and Fru is now living happily with the man of her dreams, the emotional scars still run very deep.
The abuse began just before her 22nd birthday on the eve of her wedding to her high school sweetheart.
“We were at my parents’ place, and it was just him and I in the room, but my mom overheard him, and he was mad at something I said, and he told me: ‘If you don’t shut up, I’m going to give you a fistful of knuckles.’ At first, I didn’t know what a fistful of knuckles was. I can’t remember when the smacks and the punches started,” she recalled in a recent interview.
“There was another time my younger brother was there and (the ex-husband) just started beating up on me. My brother was in tears he was so mad at himself for not doing anything. He was much younger and smaller. I’ll never forget the look on his face.”
Fru eventually left and got into two subsequent relationships – one of which produced two children – that also became violent and forced her to flee.
As a single mom, Fru only had only the support of her family to keep her going. Then she finally mustered up the strength to turn things around.
“All of those years it just never twigged. I thought I must have done something wrong to deserve this treatment, I must be a bad person. But I’ve come to the conclusion that a bad choice doesn’t make a bad person,” said Fru.
“If I hadn’t had the courage to change my life around in 1982, I don’t know where I would be. Alive? Dead? I don’t know.”
She met her husband, Rod, when she was 36 and has lived happily ever after, working for the provincial government and eventually running her own consulting company.
When she retired from that business, offering her skills and experience as a volunteer to the South Okanagan Women In Need Society – the same group Rod currently serves as board chair – seemed like a natural fit.
She began six years ago knitting squares of fabric for blankets that were given to women staying at the SOWINS transition house and later took over organizing the annual fundraising walk and whatever else needed doing.
“With SOWINS we now have a vehicle in order to let women know you don’t have to put up with this, there is someone to help you,” said Fru.
On June 13, SOWINS is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year, the virtual Walk to End Abuse. To sign up or donate go to www.sowins.com/walk