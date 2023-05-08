Despite fears of widespread flooding ahead of last weekend due to an ominous forecast, the region got through relatively unscathed.
Just a single evacuation alert was issued. It came Friday afternoon and covered properties in Okanagan Falls that lie along Shuttleworth Creek from 4301 McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late last week warning of the potential for heavy rain and mudslides across the Okanagan due to forecast precipitation combined with the snow melt.
As of Monday morning, the B.C. River Forecast still had much of the Okanagan-Similkameen on flood watch, meaning rivers are rising and approaching maximum capacity.
Environment Canada is forecasting improving conditions for the week with highs in the 30 C range next weekend.