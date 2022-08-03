It was just announced this morning the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will now not be participating in any Penticton Peach Festival events Wednesday.
The aerobatic team was grounded yesterday following the crash of a Snowbird jet just after noon Tuesday in Fort St. John pending a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team investigation to determine the cause of the incident.
The pilot and lone occupant was not injured in what is being described as “a hard landing.”
At that time Peach Fest officials said the team would still be participating in a static display at the Penticton Regional Airport starting at 10 a.m., taking part in the peach bin race and attending the CF Skyhawks show in the afternoon for an autograph session.
No reason was given for the new cancellations.
The Skyhawks instead were to be at the airport in the morning for an autograph session of their own after doing several tandem jumps with members of the public.
The parachute team is still scheduled to perform over Okanagan Lake Park starting at 5 p.m.