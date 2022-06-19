Josh Nadeau of the Penticton Vees bravely volunteered to participate in the celebrity dunk tank at today's Father's Day Fun event at Skaha Lake Park in aid of Discovery House.
Nadeau, along with four of his Vees teammates, donated four hours of their time playing road hockey with youngsters.
Other "celebrities" in the dunk tank included James Miller, Michelle Prystay, Gord Portman and Jerome Abraham, along with several of the guys from Discovery House.
The event also featured live music, a bouncy castle, barbecue, caber toss (with Wayne McDougall on behalf of the Scottish festival), checkers and more.