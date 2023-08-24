United Way British Columbia says it’s already inviting and expediting applications for assistance from its wildfire relief fund.
The provincial organization swung into action in this part of the province late last week after thousands were chased from their homes in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap.
Although it functions as an umbrella fundraising agency, United Way British Columbia spearheaded efforts in collaboration with its community partners to distribute emergency supplies, ranging from essentials like food, water, blankets and personal care items to gas cards for evacuees.
It’s worked with community agencies to support a meal delivery initiative for seniors who found themselves confined indoors due to thick smoke.
While all that was underway, the organization was collecting monetary donations to its United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, which is now set to pay out.
The fund “swiftly channels resources to both immediate and long-term needs through strategic partnerships with non-profit agencies, ensuring that displaced residents receive the vital assistance they require,” said Michael McKnight, president and CEO, in a press release.
“What sets this fund apart is its adaptable nature, designed to respond with agility and precision to the evolving needs of impacted communities.”
Potential partnerships that are ripe for funding include those that provide access to essential needs like food, trauma care and mental health support. Communities being targeted for support beyond the Central Okanagan include those in the Similkameen, plus Vernon, North Shuswap, Sorrento, Sicamous, Merritt, Lytton and Kamloops.
To learn more about the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, donate, or apply for help, visit www.uwbc.ca/campaign/wildfires/.
The first $20,000 was matched to be dollar-for-dollar by Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser.
“In these trying weeks, where thousands of British Columbians find themselves evacuated or on alert, the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund emerges as a vital lifeline,” said McKnight.
“We comprehend the acute trauma and stand steadfast in supporting the recovery process."
United Way British Columbia is active in six regions across B.C. that have a combined population of four million people.
Last year it distributed about $60 million across the province, representing 85 cents of every dollar it took in, according to the organization’s annual report. Its work is partly funded by signature events like annual drive-thru breakfasts, which last year raised about $100,000 in Penticton and Kelowna alone.