James Blake has come overcome plenty in his life and is hoping his strength and determination will make him a valuable community leader.
Blake is one of 10 candidates running in Saturday’s byelection for a single seat on Penticton city council previously held by Jake Kimberley, who resigned due to health reasons.
He and his family moved to Penticton almost a decade ago. The former manager of the Landmark Cinemas complex has come a long way in his life after some very difficult years.
“I was homeless as a teenager and to survive I would go from house to house and ask if there was any work I could do for money or food,” he said.
“At 19 I got a break and started my career working in computer graphics at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. From there I moved on to movie theatre operations. By the time I was 30, I was the corporate auditor of the largest theatre chain in California with almost 80 theatres across the state.”
Since moving to Penticton with his family, Blake has been involved in countless promotions with businesses and charities.
He and his wife are proud parents of three children: one in kindergarten, one in middle school and one in college. They love living in Penticton, and he believes his life and work experience would make him a valuable member of council.
“I value and respect all the people of the city,” said Blake.
“I have the energy, passion and experience to bring us together as a positive engaged group of citizens working together to make our city better. I sincerely, actually, care about everyone in this city. I do not want to be on city council for the power trip or popularity.
“I have spent my life building working teams to excel. My goal is to bring the peoples’ talents of our city together and become a city that leads the way, not lags behind.”
Like so many others running in the byelection, Blake pointed to the city’s crime rate and homelessness as key issues that need to be addressed.