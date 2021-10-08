This year’s property tax bill landed with a thud at the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Like many non-profit organizations, the Legion has struggled through declining membership, but it was the Summerland branch’s closure for more than a year due to COVID-19 that really hurt.
With running costs of about $2,000 per month and little other income to speak of, the branch had to take out a loan through a federal COVID-19 relief program to stay afloat.
Thankfully, an anonymous donor stepped forward to take care of the branch’s property taxes this year, but past-president John Dorn said the group will only survive in Summerland if the community supports it.
“What we’re struggling with is just a lack of attendance,” said Dorn.
“We opened the kitchen to attract more attendees and it just doesn’t seem to be working.”
Dorn said the branch, which has approximately 500 members, only reopened in mid-August after its COVID-19 shutdown and now welcomes anyone to drop by for food, drinks and regular events like meat draws and darts, all of which make important contributions to the group’s bottom line.
The hall at 14205 Rosedale Ave. is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 2-9 p.m., and Sunday, 1-9 p.m.
Membership is not required to visit and Legion membership is no longer limited to veterans or their families; any Canadian adult is eligible to join.
Proceeds support the branch’s ongoing operations and a plethora of community events, such as ceremonies to mark VE Day and Remembrance Day, a Christmas lunch, plus approximately $20,000 in annual student bursaries and the Legion Village retirement home.
“We just want people to know that we’re struggling and we do a lot of good stuff in the community, and it would be a shame to see a fixture that’s been in the community since 1921 fade away,” said Dorn.
It’s a different story at the Kelowna branch.
“We’re holding our own, let’s put it that way,” said president John Cashin.
His branch boasts approximately 700 members and reopened its canteen in June after a long COVID-19 shutdown.
Cashin said the Thursday dinner special, liver and onions, and Friday lunch special, fish and chips, have proven as popular as ever. The branch at 1380 Bertram St. is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 1-6 p.m., and Sunday, 12-5 p.m.
As in Summerland, the Kelowna branch is trying to spread the word that membership isn’t limited to veterans and their families; Cashin estimates about 50% of his members no longer have ties to the military or police.
Both branches are also gearing up for Legion Week, which runs Oct. 10-16
Special events are planned for 40-plus communities around B.C.
Kelowna is hosting an open house on Oct. 12 and a membership appreciation event on Oct. 16. Also on Oct. 16, Summerland is hosting a dinner for first responders and front-line workers from two seniors’ homes.
Other branches throughout the Okanagan are hosting similar events. For more information, visit www.legionbcyukon.ca.