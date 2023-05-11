A season-ending, multi-genre extravaganza of song, music and dance will showcase the talents over 250 students of the Balance School of Performing Arts next month.
There will be three shows of the studio’s production of Can’t Stop the Beat, two Saturday, June 10 and one on June 11 featuring students ages two to 17.
“We love the year-end shows because it motivates the young dancers to keep going with the program because they get to see the end result and they get to be a big part of the show with the older dancers so it’s a pretty exciting wrap up to our season,” said Ashlie Atkinson, who opened the school in 2015 with her husband Ciprian Sfat (Mr. Chip).
“Many of the kids are in more than one class and it’s a weekend of them being able to showcase what they’ve learned from hiphop to jazz, musical theatre and acrobatic art.”
The production is not only a mix of ages but also of the different class styles.
“So you’re not going to see five back-to-back ballets and that’s the goal of our school, you don’t just dance, you also sing, you’ve got to do everything to keep yourself open to all areas of the arts,” said Atkinson.
The shows are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 10 and 3 p.m. June 12. Tickets go on sale May 15 at the school located at 157 Orchard Ave.For more information: balanceperformingarts@gmail.com