The leader of a fringe federal party plans to hold several public rallies in the Okanagan Thursday (April 8, 2021) and Friday.
Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party of Canada is scheduled to speak at rallies in Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon.
On Wednesday, Bernier was tweeting against “sanitary fascists” who he says are using unnecessarily stringent measures to try to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Bernier has also called for the “lockdown hell” to end, and he opposes mandatory vaccines and the prospect of vaccine passports.
Bernier plans to speak at the Gyro Park band shell in Penticton from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2001 before heading north to the Sails in downtown Kelowna at 5:30 p.m.
“We would like everyone who would like to see Maxime Bernier but maybe worked during the day to have an opportunity to do so,” Kyle Delfing, who ran for the PPC in the riding of North Okanagan-Shuswap, tweeted of the early evening rally in Kelowna.
Gatherings of this type are against current public health orders.
Last month, the provincial government increased the fine that can be issued to people who attend events that violate the public health orders from $230 to $575. The increase was necessary, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said, because of the number of people showing up at anti-mask rallies such as the ones that have been held regularly in Kelowna.
“I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings,” Farnworth said in a statement. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately,” Farnworth said.
However, Kelowna police said at the time that no fines had been issued to people attending anti-mask rallies, though organizers of such events have received $2,300 tickets.
“When we are dealing with a large crowd like this, our focus is on keeping the peace and maintaining officer safety,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said after a mid-February event billed as a “mega rally” that drew several hundred people downtown.
Bernier left the Conservative Party of Canada to found the People’s Party of Canada in 2019.
It ran candidates in 315 of the country’s 328 federal ridings in that year’s election, drawing 1.6% of the popular vote.
The People’s Party of Canada’s four Okanagan candidates fared somewhat better, drawing 2.2% of the vote. In South Okanagan West Kootenay, PPC candidate Sean Taylor was considered, by some, to be a spoiler as he collected 1,639 votes. Conservative Helena Konanz lost to NDP incumbent Richard Cannings by 756 votes.
In Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola, PPC candidate Allan Duncan finished fifth with 1,345 votes.