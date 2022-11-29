Organizers of the Ignite the Arts Festival are swinging for the fences for the second annual edition of the event.
Details of the 10-day festival, which kicks off in March, along with ticket prices were announced this week just in time for the holiday shopping season.
“A lot of our grants are not being paid out until March, right around when the festival starts, so purchasing an early bird ticket gives us a bit of influx money to book even more talent and make the festival even better. What’s better than giving the gift of an experience this holiday season?” said Paul Crawford, curator of the Penticton Art Gallery, in a press release.
The festival will be split into two parts: Community Week and Festival Weekend.
Community Week, featuring free and discounted activities, will run from March 24-30, with key events including the unveiling of the Penticton Art Gallery’s Mini Mural project in partnership with Cannery Brewing, a Lake to Lake Art Walk in partnership with Penticton and District Community Arts Council, artist talks, kids’ art camps, art installations and even a parade.
Festival Weekend is the ticketed portion and will run from March 31 to April 2.
There will be five ticketed event stages throughout the downtown core featuring a mix of live performances, workshops and other activities. Each stage will be open daily from noon to 10 p.m. One stage will stay open with live music until 1 a.m. each night.
Finally, the festival will feature a showcase of Indigenous artists through a partnership with the 2 Rivers Remix Festival and the En’owkin Centre.
Early bird ticket packages are available until Dec. 31 or while supplies last. They cost $75 for adults and $25 for youth. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ignitethearts.ca.