The 25th anniversary of the Okanagan Fest of Ale was a first in many ways.
Due to the vast amount of organization required in advance, combined with the COVID pandemic, this year’s festival switched from two days to one and, for the first time, it moved outdoors.
“We received an overwhelming response from people — they loved it outdoors,” said event planner Sarah Taylor of Saturday’s festival at Okanagan Lake Park.
“Being outdoors is always a gamble and we were happy that it didn’t happen on Sunday when it was raining. Everyone was a bit cold, but they huddled together and had a great time.”
Saturday’s festival was capped at 2,000 attendees and tickets sold out within six days of going on sale.
Taylor said the only major complaint was long lineups for the washrooms. She noted that organizers followed Interior Health’s formula for the ratio of toilets to attendees and promises more porta-potties will be added should the event return to Okanagan Lake Park next year.
Taylor said the society has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre where it was held for the first 24 years. The society board will review all aspects of this year’s event when making a decision on next year.
That will include how much money is donated to local charity.
“The pandemic was not kind to the Fest-of-Ale,” Taylor said. “We have expenses, but the No. 1 reason we put this on is to give back to our community. We will be making an announcement at a later date.”
Saturday’s event included 68 breweries (some from as far away as Alberta and Vancouver Island), nine food trucks, industry booths plus a barber shop and axe throwing. There was also live music throughout the day.
Due to the change in format, this was the first year that a full slate of awards was not presented. The lone exception will be a People’s Choice. That winner will be announced on social media once all the ballots are counted.