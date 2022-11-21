There were simply too many strikes on Blair Balch’s record to let him walk, a judge determined Monday in handing down a nine-month jail term to the man who admitted to setting off a series of pipe bombs last year in Penticton.
Balch, 50, previously pleaded guilty in provincial court to the criminal offences of mischief and making or possessing explosives in March 2021.
He admitted to detonating pipe bombs at King’s Park and at Carmi Elementary School but said he was only trying to see how loud of an explosion he could produce. No one was hurt and the only physical damage was to bleachers and an electrical junction box.
Still, police at the time said they’d been receiving reports for months from citizens who heard explosions and the RCMP bomb squad was called to Penticton to assist local officers with the case, which saw Mounties find at least two more undetonated devices near the blast sites.
“It is difficult to measure the true impact of Mr. Balch’s crime on the citizens of Penticton, especially the families who had children attending Carmi Elementary School. However, I am confident that I can conclude the impact was not inconsequential,” said Judge Greg Koturbash.
“In addition to the psychological impact, there is also the financial impact of Mr. Balch’s actions. One would have to be living under a rock to not understand how police in our community are a precious and finite commodity. Their resources are stretched to the max. Mr. Balch’s actions were irresponsible and costly to police – and ultimately the taxpayer."
Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich called for a jail sentence in the range of six to nine months.
“These devices were in locations which were frequented by the public at large and possibly by children attending the schools, and given the volatile and unpredictable nature of the devices, it’s my submission that it’s fortunate no member of the public was injured, particularly given the location of these undetonated devices,” said Froelich.
Froehlich went on to cite Balch’s “lengthy and unenviable” criminal record with 87 prior convictions, 18 of which were for breaching court orders.
“I also remind the court that at the time this offence was committed, Mr. Balch was subject to a (court-ordered) prohibition that forbade him from possessing explosive substances,” added Froelich.
Defence counsel James Pennington replied with a recommendation for a conditional sentence of 15 to 18 months’ house arrest, based on the current nine-year gap in Balch’s criminal record that Balch himself attributed to having a permanent home at a local supportive housing facility, and the possibility of losing that home if jailed.
“If he goes away for an extended period of time, he loses what housing he’s got and, in my submission, that’s going to set him back a number of years to where he was originally,” said Pennington.
The defence lawyer also suggested a conditional sentence is not akin to “a get-out-of-jail-free card” and that Balch’s actions weren’t those of a criminal bent on doing harm.
Balch himself said as much when given a chance to address the court.
“I just don’t want to lose my housing and I apologize for scaring the public. I’ll even do some community hours to make up for it,” said Balch. “I just don’t want to go back to the joint.”
The judge, however, noted a psychologist had deemed Balch a moderate to high risk to reoffend violently because he continues to use drugs and alcohol on a daily basis.
“Unfortunately, the two things that could assist in minimizing Mr. Balch’s risk to the community have been rejected by him: abstinence from drugs and alcohol, and counselling and treatment. Instead, the plan that’s being proposed would have him live under house arrest in a facility that permits the consumption of alcohol and drugs,” said Koturbash.
“What kind of message would I be sending to the community that a man like Mr. Balch, who does not believe that he needs to be accountable to society for reducing his risk for violent recidivism by abstaining from drugs and alcohol and to undergo counselling, is deserving of a conditional sentence?”
Koturbash declined to tack on a probation order to follow Balch’s jail term because Balch has been subject to various probation terms “for most his adult life and there would be “little utility in expending further resources and taxpayers’ dollars, which are better served on people who want to make a change.”