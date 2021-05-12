Volunteers who operate the Oliver Crime Watch program have pulled together $27,000 to purchase a new vehicle for their program.
An $8,000 donation to the campaign was approved this week by town council, to go along with $5,000 commitments from Vinter’s Cove Winery, Area 27 race track, Area C of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, plus a $4,000 donation from Oliver Speed Watch.
The truck currently in use by Oliver Crime Watch was retired by the town’s public works department in 2018 and is in dire need of repairs. The program’s volunteers help keep an eye on the town and report suspicious occurrences to police.
The town covers the costs of fuel, insurance and maintenance of the truck.