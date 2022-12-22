By ROY WOOD/Special to The Herald
Members of Penticton council have frozen their remuneration for at least a year, the city will shortly hire four more firefighters and the city will at least consider imposing a living wage policy for staff and employers who provide services to the city.
These are three of a number of decisions flowing from motions moved by various members of council and voted on Tuesday evening.
Other decisions included: approval of a study of a made-in-Penticton Car-40 crime prevention program; a study of the potential for the city to provide land for affordable housing; and rejection of a motion to pause construction of the lake-to-lake bike trail.
Coun. Helena Konanz proposed the motion that will see remuneration for members of council frozen at current levels at least for 2023.
Under a city bylaw, council remuneration would normally increase by the rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index as it stands on Jan. 1.
That number is usually around two per cent, said Konanz, “But this year, of course, it could be anywhere from seven to 10 per cent.
“Most people in our community are not getting a raise. In fact, they are working on keeping their businesses open.”
The motion to forego the increase passed 5-2, with Councillors Ryan Graham and Campbell Watt opposed.
In 2021, the pay packets for councillors, including salary and expenses was just over $27,000. The mayor’s compensation was $81,677.
The immediate increase in Penticton Fire Department staffing by four members was proposed by Coun. Campbell Watt.
He suggested that the impact on the city budget be softened by pulling a gradually diminishing amount from the city’s accumulated general surplus.
Watt said the additional members would allow movement toward the “four-person engine” concept.
Aside from various benefits around staff readiness and well-being, the four-person engine approach allows for the first crew arriving at a fire scene to enter a burning building.
Watt cited the fire on Lakeshore Drive Dec. 10, in which an elderly couple died, pointing out that the crew on the first truck on the scene had to wait for a second truck from another part of the city before they could enter the burning apartment complex.
Konanz and Coun. James Miller both agreed that the city needs additional firefighters, but also agreed that council should wait until budget discussions in March.
With a large delegation of red-shirted firefighters in the council chamber audience, the motion passed 5-2 with Konanz and Miller voting against.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert asked council to consider adoption of a “liveable wage policy” as it discusses staff wages and salaries in its upcoming budget talks and to instruct council staff to undertake a study of the cost of such a program.
Gilbert said a living wage ensures families can afford the basics expenses, including food, clothing, rental housing, child care, transportation, and small savings to cover illness and emergencies.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield said that he would vote in favour of the motion since it was merely a proposal to discuss the idea. He said it’s important to know what such a policy will could cost.
“I think that’s worth knowing because I think that morally we should be providing a living wage for people who work for the city.”
Konanz objected to the idea, citing the difficulties faced by small businesses who won’t be able to compete with larger companies for contracts with the city.
Miller objected on the grounds that the city would be treading outside its lane and that minimum wage laws are really provincial jurisdiction.
The motion passed 4-3 with Miller, Konanz and Coun. Amelia Boultbee voting in the negative.
Bloomfield moved that council ask staff to provide it with costs and options for the implementation of a so-called “Car-40 program” for the city so that it can be discussed at the upcoming budget deliberations.
Such a program would see police officers paired with mental health workers to go out on mental-health crisis calls. Six councillors voted in favour of the proposal, with Boultbee against.
Bloomfield also made a motion aimed at addressing the affordable housing crisis, seeking a report from staff focused on the possibility of the city providing land for affordable housing projects.
The report should look at potential locations and types of housing, the needs of the community and the approximate costs.
The motion from the mayor passed unanimously.
Boultbee’s motion proposed a pause to construction of the Lake-to-Lake bike route — Galt Avenue to South Beach Drive and along South Main Street — until such time as a review of lessons learned and ridership information has been provided to council.
The idea of pausing what is the final 30 per cent of the bike lane project failed on a 4-3 vote with Bloomfield, Gilbert, Graham and Watt voting against pausing it. Boultbee, Konanz and Miller voted to stall the project.
Roy Wood is an independent freelance journalist who resides in Osoyoos.