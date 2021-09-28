Tuesday, Sept. 28
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, noon- 1 p.m. featuring Chloe Howarth, lead biologist of the snake program at Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos, Learn about the seven snake species that are found in the South Okanagan and tips for snake safety and for respectful co-existence with snakes; suggested donation of $2, safety protocols in place
• Now showing: EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton at Summerland’s new art gallery, 9525 Wharton Street, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., through Oct. 29
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club and Penticton Quilters Guild (Artsy Girls), an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos.
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 (members) and $75 (non-members) per month
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Dart Dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• From the Royal BC Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples' Voices in B.C.” at Penticton Museum and Archives, daily, show closes Sept. 30
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Cry Macho,” (Clint Eastwood, PG, 111 minutes); “Dear Evan Hansen,” (PG, 137 minutes); “Copshop,” (14A, 108 minutes); “After We Fell,” (PG, 99 minutes); “Malignant,” (14A, 111 minutes); “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, “(PG, 132 minutes); “Free Guy,” (PG, 115 minutes); “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” (G, 85 minutes), visit: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• BCHL junior A hockey preseason action, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, 6:30 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, tickets available for $10 from SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com
• Penticton Art Gallery's 44th Annual Art Auction at Three Sisters Winery, come dressed in your best mid-century outfit, 5:30-10 p.m., $55 (members) and $65, to prebid: 32auctions.com/PAG2021
• Expedition Canada adventure race begins, presented by Hoodoo Adventures
• Preschool art drop-in sessions at Penticton Art Gallery for children ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $5 (all supplies included), parent or guardian is required to attend
• Naramata Community Market, 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Jungle Cruise,” Wednesday and Thursday only.
Thursday, Sept. 30
• National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (statutory holiday)
• The Gravel Explorer, a.k.a. BCBR Gravel by BC Bike Race, five-day event concludes at the Naramata Bench
• Terroir Nuances: Vineyard Series, 6-8 p.m. at Phantom Creek Vineyard in Oliver
• “Hathor: Goddess of Many Things,” a solo exhibition by Chilean-Canadian artist Karla Avendño opens at The Leir House, 200 Manor Park Road, Thursdays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., through Nov. 6
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, impr. Line dancing; 1 p.m.; table tennis, 4 p.m., crafts, 1 3 p.m., for more details: 250-493-2111 or visit: pentictonseniors.org
• Joe Hafez performs at Live@Time, 6:30 p.m. at Time Winery, visit: timewines.ca
• Introduction class to porcelain jewelry with Carla O’Bee, Penticton Art Gallery, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., $60 (members) and $65 (non-members).
• Young@Art program returns to the Penticton Art Gallery, self-directed, drop-in program for ages 10-16. 3:15-4:30 p.m., draw, paint or focus on projects of particular interest
Friday, Oct. 1
• Today is the International Day of Older Persons
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, $8, 5-7 p.m., takeout available, proceeds to charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French conversations, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate-advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• First Friday Felters at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., $2 donation, call 250-492-7997
Saturday, Oct. 2
• BCHL junior A hockey preseason action, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, tickets available for $10 from SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com
• Penticton Speedway oval track racing, avion spring cars, street stocks, late models, 7 p.m., visit: pentictonspeedway.com
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., prices start at $3.50, proceeds to charity
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with local talent, 4 p.m.
• Karla Avendano Exhibition at the Leir House, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Wildflower Market at Memorial Park, Summerland, 5:30-8:30 p.m., free
Sunday, Oct. 3
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Speedway oval track racing, hornets, street stocks, hit-2-pass, 3 p.m., visit: pentictonspeedway.com
Penticton Herald Staff