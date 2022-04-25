Some handy local students have come up with a terrific addition for the outdoor play area at Little Paws Children’s Centre.
Last week, the facility took delivery of a new play shelter designed and created by students in a trades program at Penticton Secondary School.
Trevor Knowlton, careers and apprenticeship co-ordinator for School District 67, visited the Penticton Indian Band-operated centre last fall and learned then of the need for more covered play space.
“Penticton Secondary School teacher Brian Allanson and his Skills Exploration class had worked on community projects in the past, so when presented with this new project idea they immediately moved ahead on it,” said Knowlton in an email.
“Over the next few months, the PSS students did an incredible job designing and building a play shelter and bench that was appropriate for the children.”
Special details on the shelter include tiny bear prints cut into metal brackets on it.
The project was supported by the Industry Training Authority and Penticton Sherwin-Williams Paint.