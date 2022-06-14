This Sunday, families are invited to come to Skaha Lake Park from noon-3 p.m. for Family Fun on Father’s Day, a fundraiser for Discovery House.
The event includes live music from Three Scotch In, pirate games and a family barbecue.
Traditionally, the highlight is a dunk tank. Confirmed celebrities this year who will brave the cold water include Jerome Abraham, Sondra Barriskill, David Dorion, James Miller, Gord Portman, and Michelle Prystay.
Advanced pledges are being taken by each of the dunkees. Anyone who would like to donate to the cause should contact the individual.