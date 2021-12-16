Winter blues got you down? Penticton’s recreation department might have the cure.
The city this week released its Winter 2022 Recreation Guide, which is now available to view online at www.penticton.ca/communitycentre.
“With the challenges that we have been facing with the pandemic, we understand the critical need to have health and wellness options available in our community,” said recreation manager Kelsey Johnson in a press release.
The guide includes special holiday schedules for the Community Centre pool, drop-in sports and McLaren Arena.
Registration for programs opened Thursday for Penticton residents and opens today for non-residents.