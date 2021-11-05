B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Penticton to probe the death of a man who apparently took his own life after a visit from police last month.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says the incident unfolded on Oct. 2, when RCMP officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Holden Road in the Sendero Canyon area to conduct a wellness check on a man there.
“It is reported that an officer attended and spoke to the man before departing. Another request to check on the man was received at about 11:35 a.m., but as there were reportedly no new concerns raised, police did not re-attend,” said the IIO in a press release.
“At approximately 6 p.m., the man was found dead from an injury that appears to have been self-inflicted.”
The IIO was notified the day of the incident by the Penticton RCMP “and has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.”
The IIO is now asking anyone with relevant information about the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or reach out through the contact form at www.iiobc.ca.