Emergency personnel, paramedics as well as police all responded to a call for help, Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m. at the Swiss Sunset Inn at 2604 Skaha Lake Road in Penticton.
According to eyewitnesses, an elderly woman accidentally drove her mini-van through the front office of the motel, which is located directly across the street from Marks Work Warehouse.
It's believed there was only one occupant in the van. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
No others were hurt in the crash.
The condition of the driver remains unknown at this time.