After a hopeful start to the year, deaths due to unregulated drug overdoses are creeping up again in Penticton.
Six people died in the city in the first quarter of 2023, according to fresh data released Thursday by the BC Coroners Service. That compares to 10 fatalities in the first quarter of 2022.
Ahead of Thursday’s release, there had been just three such deaths recorded this year in Penticton, which left the city on track to fall back from the record-setting tally of 30 in 2022 and land closer to the total of seven recorded in 2016 as B.C.’s opioid crisis started to take off.
To the north, drug overdoses have claimed 29 lives so far this year in Kelowna and another 11 in Vernon.
Across the province as a whole, there were 814 fatalities in the first quarter – a rate of 6.9 lives lost per day.