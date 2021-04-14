Public input is now being sought on a new Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Survey results will inform the PTR Master Plan to ensure the right mix of facilities and programs are provided while also protecting environmentally sensitive areas. It will also serve as a guiding document for corporate decision-making over the next 10 years.
“The RDOS is encouraging you to take a few moments to complete the survey to provide feedback on programs, services and amenities that are important to you,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich in a press release.
“This information will help the regional district identify key areas in the plan, which is why it is crucial to hear from all communities and age groups.”
The RDOS will also be inviting Indigenous communities and a variety of community partners and organizations to take part in virtual meetings and workshops in the coming weeks.
The public engagement process runs until May 15. For more information or to take the survey, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.