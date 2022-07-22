A disabled woman with only days to go before losing her home and her independence is the face of the housing crisis in Penticton.
By next weekend, Carol Bovenlander, 62, must vacate her unit in the building on Rigbsy Street she has called home for more than a decade.
Born with cerebral palsy, Bovenlander has been increasingly incapacitated because of serious conditions, including scoliosis, fibromyalgia, and arthritis.
For many years she could walk with the aid of crutches and a cane, and later a walker.
Now she must use an electric wheelchair.
Owners of the condominium unit Bovenlander currently rents want to occupy it themselves.
“The owners who live in Ontario have been very generous, giving me several extensions to find another place,” she said.
Bovenlander is grateful for the caring assistance of Interior Health, the Brain Injury Society, and numerous friends and supporters for their continuing effort in trying to locate a suitable place for her to continue to live independently.
The Choice in Supports for Independent Living program through Interior Health enables Bovenlander to manage all aspects of her home support from hiring and supervising staff to overseeing how CSIL funds are spent.
An informal group consisting of her mother and friends, including Sherry Ure a friend since high school, assist Bovenlander in managing the CSIL funds.
“If I am unable to find suitable accommodation, I will lose my independence and be placed in a long-term care facility,” she said.
Such a facility would likely be in Kelowna because of availability of beds.
“No one wants to send Carol to a facility even if temporary. She would lose all her staff, some of whom she has known for years, and have to start from scratch if a suitable place became available later,” Ure said.
Once in a facility, it would be a huge challenge for Bovenlander to live independently again.
“It’s hard to get out,” Ure explained.
A move to Kelowna would also disrupt the continuity of Bovenlander’s professional support team, such as physical and occupational therapists, nurses, and physicians.
Skyrocketing rents, along with availability of housing, are a big challenge for Bovenlander, who receives a subsidy from B.C. Housing and financial support from Old Age and Canada Pension plans.
Bovenlander has been an active lifelong advocate for people with disabilities.
Among her achievements are establishing the Desert Rose Society and serving on an advisory board to Penticton City council for disabled people.
In the 1990s she also authored a book, “Accessible Penticton.”
Editor's Note: Anyone with helpful information may contact Ure at 250-460-0249 or sherryure@gmail.com.