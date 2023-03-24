By Keith Lacey/Special to The Herald
Considering soaring crime rates in the City of Penticton and across the Okanagan Valley, a rookie Penticton councillor said it’s “embarrassing” that the Okanagan Correctional Centre is currently operating at less than 20 percent capacity.
At this week’s meeting, other members of council also voiced their concerns that so few inmates are currently incarcerated at the OCC.
The OCC, which opened in the fall of 2016 in a sparkling new $350-million facility on Osoyoos Indian Band land approximately six kilometres north of Oliver, currently houses fewer than 200 inmates, which is far below the more than 800 inmates who could be “comfortably” housed, Coun. Ryan Graham said.
Considering the massive investment to build the facility and the soaring crime rates across this region over the past several years, it makes him angry and frustrated that more prisoners are not being incarcerated at OCC, Graham said.
“With prolific offenders and everything that’s going on in this province, specifically here in our community, we’ve got this OCC down the street and they have phenomenal staff there, and to me this pendulum door, we need to close it.”
Crime rates are soaring in communities across the region, yet this world-class facility is operating far under capacity, he said.
“The data shows we’re the ringleader for things going on in the Okanagan and our judges really need to start supporting this community,” said Graham. “Like I said, we have a facility 35 minutes down the street and it’s in my humble opinion, an embarrassment we can’t use it to its potential.”
In mid-January, members of Penticton council accepted an invitation by the correctional centre’s warden Debby Rempel to attend and take a tour of the facility.
OCC staff provided an overview of their operations and current challenges they face.
During the January visit, Rempel told him a total of 167 inmates were incarcerated, which is approximately 20 per cent of capacity, Graham said.
When he further inquired what is the most prisoners incarcerated at the OCC since it opened, he was informed that number was 342, or less than 50 per cent capacity, said Graham.
Members of council forwarded a request for provincial records through the provincial Freedom of Information process to determine where prisoners housed at the OCC were being dropped after serving their time.
Council wanted more information on the number of individuals in custody who have been released over the past 12 months from the OCC and dropped off in Penticton, as well as other relevant information.
“We are hopeful to have a productive discussion to understand these processes better,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a letter to Rempel.
Council received the detailed information from the OCC on number of prisoners released into communities across the province on March 15.
Coun. Helena Konanz, who originally requested the statistics on prisoner release numbers, said it’s frustrating the numbers clearly indicate the vast majority of prisoners housed at the OCC are dropped off in Penticton.
“We’re going to have to take this information and sift through it (the numbers),” said Konanz. “Council needs to continue to monitor the situation and this data and look at changes to the data in the future.”
There are so few prisoners at the OCC currently that management decided to close an entire wing of the facility, said Konanz.
“Even though crime rates in this city and across the province are skyrocketing,” said Konanz.
There were just under 1,200 prisoners brought to the OCC in 2022 to serve time and just over 700 were released, with a disproportionate number of them in Penticton, said Konanz.
“It really doesn’t make sense” that this massive facility is operating so far below capacity, especially with crime rates soaring across this region and across the province, said Konanz.
Just under 100 people sentenced to the OCC in 2022 from judges at the Penticton Courthouse and almost 90 prisoners released were dropped off in Penticton, she said.
“Hardly any were dropped off across the Regional District,” she said.
There were only 12 prisoners released in the town of Oliver, which is so close to the facility itself, she said.
“Those doing time in the prison are not being dropped off into their communities, they are being dropped off here (Penticton). I think we all knew that as our street population keeps growing.
“We’re supporting the Regional District in these responsibilities and that’s what’s so tough in what we’re dealing with now. It goes to show we are bearing the brunt for the communities around us.”
Bloomfield is scheduled to meet with the province’s Attorney General in the near future and she is confident he will address concerns about these issues during that meeting in Victoria, said Konanz.
It would not be inappropriate for Penticton council to bring these concerns before the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in the near future, she said.
“I’d like to see the Regional District take on more responsibilities than what’s going on right now,” she said.
Rookie Coun. Isaac Gilbert said his research indicates the reason the OCC is operating so far under capacity is because management has been unable to recruit correctional officers and other staff to work there.
“I think the smoking gun is not the people being dropped off in the City of Penticton … it’s the correctional centre is severely understaffed,” he said. “They do not have (sufficient) staff. I believe they can hold about 800 people in that correctional facility and they can’t do that because they cannot recruit staff.”
His review of the statistics provided to council is the majority of inmates released do end up back in their home communities, where they can access family and community support, said Gilbert.
Konanz said the invitation to Rempel to attend an upcoming council meeting remains open and she’s hopeful she will accept the invitation in the near future.
Keith Lacey is a freelance journalist from Penticton who prepared this report independently.