Coming soon: the Penticton Community Pantry and Fridge.
Plans are in the works to build a small shed on the site of the downtown Elks Hall where people can pick up food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies for themselves and their families at no cost.
“The idea of this is to provide barrier-free access for free food for people in need,” said Dave Corbeil, who outlined the plans for city council on Tuesday.
Co-organizer Alison Howard said the facility will be based on one that’s already in operation in Lake Country.
The pair plans to rely on grants and community donations to keep the fridge and pantry stocked. It will operate on the honour system.
“We just really have to assume that if people take the food, they need the food. It’s really just based on trust and faith,” said Howard.
Council expressed its full support for the project.
“Everyone is aware or should be aware of the tragedy some people are facing and that includes food, not just shelters,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.