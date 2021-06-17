Preserving and enhancing Penticton’s parks system would be a priority for Karen Brownlee if she’s elected to city council in Saturday’s byelection.
She is one of 10 candidates running for a single seat previously held by Jake Kimberley, who resigned due to health reasons.
Brownlee was born and raised on the Prairies, but she and her family moved to Penticton over 30 years ago.
Brownlee said her love of parks, green spaces and outdoor opportunities for local citizens comes honestly as she has owned and operated her own successful lawn care business for the past three decades.
“As I integrated into our community, I began to volunteer to many events and organizations,” said Brownlee. “I served as a director on various boards and currently am the president of the Protect Penticton’s Parks Society. Serving on these boards helped me gain insights to what the public’s needs and wants are.
“As I got more involved in the community, I began to see problem areas that city officials weren’t aware of or were deliberately ignoring. In speaking to some of our elected officials, their dismissive attitudes didn’t help, with some not even showing the respect to reply to my queries. I was dismayed at their attitude yet not surprised. Of late, many residents have witnessed that lack of caring from our elected officials as we entered yet another battle with our parks’ future. There is a tendency to not listen to us or just put forward overly vague answers.”
Brownlee said she and members of the Protect Penticton’s Parks Society board have worked extensively with city management to ensure members of the current council know how important maintaining and expanding the city’s current parks system is to the majority of local residents.
If elected, Brownlee said, another promise she will make is to listen carefully to the concerns of local residents.
“Listening to people is a key part of the job,” she said. “The simple act of listening helps them feel they can contribute to the city’s future. I work hard at listening. If we work together we can develop solutions to everyone’s satisfaction.”