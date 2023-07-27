A disgraced massage therapist who once worked in Penticton has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault and police fear their may be more victims.
Leonard Krekic, 51, who now resides in White Rock, was arrested July 18 and has since been released with conditions.
Police allege the assaults happened December 2001 and April 2017, while Krekic worked at a clinic in Surrey. He also practised at two clinics in Penticton in 2018 and 2019.
“We are releasing a photo of Leonard Krekic as investigators believe there may be people in our community or Penticton that have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation,” said Surrey RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.
According to the release, Surrey RCMP started working on the case in November 2021 after receiving reports of assaults that occurred between February 2016 and August 2017.
Conditions of Krekic’s release forbid him from seeking, obtaining or continuing any job or volunteer position that involves touching or therapeutic treatment of another person’s body, including any form of massage or fitness training.
The criminal investigation overlaps with a now-concluded probe by the College of Massage Therapists of B.C., which in 2022 suspended Krekic for 25 years and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine and $96,000 in costs.
A disciplinary panel of the college described it as “one of the most serious cases” to ever come before it.
“The nature, gravity and consequences of the respondent’s conduct is at the most serious end of the spectrum,” stated the panel’s decision.
“The respondent committed 27 acts of professional misconduct, seven acts of unprofessional conduct, breached the college’s bylaws 11 times, breached the college’s consent standard three times, breached the college’s boundaries standard 12 times and breached the college’s code of ethics 14 times. The respondent’s conduct involved six patients over a period of eight years.”