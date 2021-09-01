A non-profit group has retained its hold on the only horse-racing track in the South Okanagan.
Osoyoos council this week approved the terms of a 10-year partnership agreement with the Desert Park Exhibition Society, which will pay just $1 per year for use of the facility.
The town is also putting up $193,000 for infrastructure improvements, 75% of which the society will pay back over the next 20 years.
Facilities at the site include a dirt track that’s five-eighths of a mile in length, barns, outdoor arena and RV park. The society is currently boarding horses that have been displaced by fires.
While there had been rumblings that local businessman Johnny Aantjes, former owner of the Penticton Speedway, was interested in operating Desert Park, there was no mention of that during council’s meeting.