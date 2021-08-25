Organizers have settled on Oct. 7 as the date of the 10th annual United Way South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast in Penticton.
As per tradition – but with health precautions in place – the main entrance of the Penticton Lakeside Resort will be transformed into a volunteer-lined drive-thru where people can drop off a donation in exchange for a goodie-stuffed breakfast bag.
The event annually raises thousands of dollars for 20-plus charities that are supported by United Way South Okanagan.
More details will be announced as the breakfast nears.