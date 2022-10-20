Forgive residents of the West Bench neighbourhood if they’re feeling a little too chipper on Saturday, Oct. 29.
A community FireSmart event planned for that day will see a woodchipper supplied to the West Bench along with free pickup of wood waste and other flammable, natural materials.
FireSmart volunteers will also be on hand to offer guidance and other information about the program, which is aimed at reducing wildfire risk in urban interface areas.
For more information, email margaretholm@shaw.ca or call 250-492-2034 or 250-490-8174.