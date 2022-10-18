Outgoing members of Penticton city councillors said their goodbyes to the public Tuesday at the last official meeting of their term.
Mayor John Vassilaki, who was defeated in Saturday’s municipal election, went first and wished the next group well.
“And I hope they’re a little bit as good as we were for the past four years,” said Vassilaki, who served 12 years on council prior to one term as mayor.
“I think this council did a great job, they did a lot for Penticton and I’m proud to say that we were probably the first and the best community coming out of COVID in the Interior – especially in the Okanagan.”
Of the six current councillors, Frank Regehr and Katie Robinson did not win re-election, while Campbell Watt and James Miller got back in.
Judy Sentes is stepping down after 14 consecutive years in office, while Julius Bloomfield ran for mayor and won.
Bloomfield told Vassilaki on Tuesday “you can look back with a sense of pride as to what you’ve done for the community.
The four newly elected councillors – Amelia Boultbee, Isaac Gilbert, Ryan Graham and Helena Konanz – will sit for their first meeting Nov. 1, alongside Mayor-elect Bloomfield.