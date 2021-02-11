Local organizations are invited to apply for funding between $5,000 and $250,000 to lead projects that help create safe and vibrant public spaces, improve mobility options, and provide digital solutions to help their neighbourhoods or communities navigate the pandemic and build back better in the COVID-19 recovery.
Such projects could include adapting crosswalks and access to public transport to allow for safe physical distancing, the creation of community gardens and art installations, or free wifi in targeted public spaces. A variety of community-led organizations are eligible to apply, including local governments, charities, Indigenous communities, and registered non-profit organizations.
Just shy of $1.6 million is available for the entire Southern Interior through the Healthy Communities Initiative, which is funded by the federal government and administered locally by the Communication Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen
“Public spaces are the glue to our communities, they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected,” says Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and initiatives for the CFSOS.
“As the South Okanagan Similkameen faces increased isolation due to COVID-19, the Healthy Communities Initiative will help our community to connect safely and will benefit the mental and physical well-being of our residents.”
The application period for the first round of funding closes March 9 at 5 p.m. A second application period for funding will take place starting in May 2021.
Information on eligible projects, how to apply and applicant resources can be found on online at www.cfso.net/chci.