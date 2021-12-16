Two development proposals that would provide homes for cars and people earned approval from Oliver council this week.
By matching 4-0 votes, council granted a development permit to put up a 15,000-square-foot warehouse at 222 Maple Street and gave third reading to the rezoning required to build a 20-unit townhouse project at 6643 Lakeside Dr.
Dubbed the Auto Grotto, the new warehouse is intended to house high-end vehicles when they’re not in use at the Area 27 racetrack – and look good while doing it.
“The design language can be defined as a contemporary interpretation of international-style industrial buildings, consisting of sleek geometric form and intricate metal detailing,” architect Michael Cox wrote in a letter in support of the application.
“The proposed design aesthetic seeks to create a unique and exclusive landmark building in Oliver.”
Meanwhile, the proposed townhouse project, which was also the subject of a public hearing, would see five four-unit buildings go up at 6643 Lakeside Dr. adjacent to Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School.
The required rezoning needs sign-off from the Ministry of Transportation before council can give it final approval.
“I think that adding 20 family homes with garages, with yards that are close to school, I think is going to be a huge benefit to the community,” said Coun. Aimee Grice.