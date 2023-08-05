Just shy of $2 million in provincial funding is pouring into the Summerland water system.
The district announced this week it has been awarded $1.9 million to upgrade the Isintok Dam spillway next year.
“The associated work will include replacement of the existing concrete spillway structure, excavation of the spillway channel to make it wider, replacement of the culvert through the access road with a single-span bridge, installation of riprap in the modified section of the spillway channel and at bridge abutments, and installation of a remote monitoring system for reservoir level, dam outflows, precipitation, wind and temperature,” explained the district in a press release.
The work was triggered by engineering reviews that determined the structure had deteriorated and poses a flood risk to the community with “very high consequences.”
“The Isintok spillway is at end of its serviceable life and moving forward with this project will help improve the safety and security of our water supply,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in the release.
“We appreciate the provincial government for their investment in this critical area.”
Money for the project is flowing from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.
Located about 45 minutes west of Summerland, water from the Isintok Lake reservoir travels approximately 24 kilometres before reaching the intake at the Summerland water treatment plant on Prairie Valley Road.