It will be the Rotary Club of Summerland that leads fundraising efforts to add as many bells and whistles as possible to the new Kiwanis Pier.
After hearing the offer earlier this month, Summerland council voted unanimously Monday to accept it.
The existing pier at Rotary Beach has been closed since late last year after an engineering firm conducted a safety assessment and recommended keeping the public off it.
Engineers found at least 40 of 57 pilings needed to be replaced immediately, along with other structural problems.
Council has since placed $200,000 into the 2023 budget to remove the old pier and come up with three conceptual designs for a new one with an eye to completing the project in 2024. And more recently, council agreed to cover the cost of basic pier replacement – currently estimated at $750,000 to $1 million – with its $4.5 million share of the Growing Communities Fund.
It’s the potential extras, such as benches, lighting, swings and other amenities, which will be the focus of Rotary’s fundraising campaign.
“They do not have a specific fundraising goal at this time. They’re waiting to see the concept plans that came back to council and looking at fundraising for the enhancements above the basic pier cost,” said Lori Mullin, the District of Summerland’s director of community services, in her report to council.
Meanwhile, the decking on the old pier will be stripped in the weeks ahead by municipal workers, then a contractor will remove the pilings from the lake bed once the water warms up in June or July, according to Joe Mitchell, the district’s director of works and infrastructure.
Decking salvaged from the pier will be given to Rotary to use in its fundraising efforts.
“At this point, we’re not seeing the value of putting that (wood) back onto the new pier,” said Mitchell.
The pier isn’t considered a historical structure, though it’s located on the site of a CPR slip built in 1910 that was used by rail cars right up until 1973.
Connie Denesiuk, who will serve as Rotary’s lead on the fundraising project, told The Herald previously she hopes it will also help pull Summerland together.
“We feel that there’s incredible interest in the community that we can harness and mobilize the community to make this happen so we can pay for a significant portion of the pier,” said Denesiuk.
“I think it’s time our community has something that’s fun to work towards and exciting, and an investment, really, in the future of our town.”