Nothing less than a one-year jail sentence is required to properly deter drunk drivers like the one who nearly killed Penticton man Jeff Seely outside his own home, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Bryson Noah Daniels, 22, pleaded guilty to a single count of impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with the incident Oct. 8, 2021.
Seely had just returned home from a motorcycle ride and was stopped on Duncan Avenue at Balfour Street while waiting to make a left-hand turn into his driveway.
That’s when he was struck from behind by an older-model Chevrolet Cavalier sedan driven by Daniels that was estimated by witnesses to be travelling at least twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit.
Daniels initially tried to pin blame on Seely, claiming the motorcyclist had come out of a blind alley, and denied drinking before the crash.
However, a neighbour’s security camera captured what actually happened, and Daniels later failed two breathalyzer tests at the Penticton RCMP detachment, one of which indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.13%.
The legal limit for a regularly licensed driver is 0.08%, but none for new drivers like Daniels, who had one prior 90-day licence suspension for impaired driving on his record.
Those were among the aggravating factors Judge Greg Koturbash cited in his decision, which also gave Daniels credit for mitigating factors, such as his guilty plea and apology in court Tuesday.
But the judge could not accede to a sentence of house arrest recommended by Daniels’ lawyer, and instead went with the one-year jail term sought by the Crown.
The courts have “consistently emphasized the need for general deterrence” against drunk driving, which is “notoriously challenging to detect, yet it can result in profound and lasting harm,” said Koturbash.
“In the present case, it is imperative to send a resolute message to the community that the consequences for drinking and driving and causing harm to others will be treated seriously. Furthermore, when an individual like Mr. Daniels attempts to evade responsibility for their actions, the repercussions will be even more severe.”
The repercussions could hardly have been more severe for Seely, an accomplished endurance athlete who is still recovering and may never be able to return to work as a plumber.
Seely took the witness stand during an earlier portion of the hearing in May to deliver a victim impact statement, and was in court again Tuesday to hear Daniels’ four-minute apology from the same witness stand.
That apology rang hollow.
“We all make mistakes in life, but it’s been clear to me from every step of the way that this kid has not taken responsibility. He’s done everything he can to deny or, more recently, delay things.” said Seely in a phone interview following the decision.
“It’s been very hard for us, because every time we think we’re getting ready for closure, then he does something like fire his lawyer and that just buys him more time. You kind of feel like you’re getting more and more watered down as you go along. So, I was really concerned about that, that we’d be slipping through the cracks. Meanwhile, we still deal with the very real repercussions every day.”
And, just like the judge, the victim also struggled to come up with an appropriate sentence.
“There are no winners in something like this; just losers,” said Seely. “It’s time to move on now.”
As part of his victim impact statement, Seely described in detail how he was initially struck and propelled by the car, then landed with the vehicle on top of him, his head just inches from one of the tires and his arm pinned against a hot exhaust pipe.
In addition to third-degree burns, said Seely, every rib in his body was broken, along with three vertebrae in his neck. He also suffered a laceration from his temple to his throat due to the force of his helmet being ripped off his head in the crash.
Neighbours helped lift the car off Seeley and keep him alive until paramedics arrived and rushed him to the intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital.
Neighbours also washed blood off the street, a grim gesture of kindness noted by Seely’s wife, Heather, in her own victim impact statement.
Daniels, whose addictions counsellor also took the witness stand in May to attest to his client’s progress, said he’s sober now, except for using marijuana occasionally at night.
He alluded to being suicidal in the past, but said he feels obligated now to live a good life and support Seely in any way possible.
“There’s not a day that’s gone by in this almost two years that I haven’t though about you and how to reconcile and make you feel like you’re safe and important to me, and that it wasn’t intentional to hurt you and I’m sorry that the alcohol has caused it,” said Daniels.
“If I was sober, it wouldn’t have ever happened. That’s about all I can really say for now. I’m sorry.”