After less than a year in the post, the Town of Oliver’s chief financial officer is heading north.
Elma Hamming, who began work for the town in June 2021, has accepted a new job as finance manager for the City of Penticton, according to Ed Chow, Oliver’s chief administrative officer.
The town announced separately Monday it has hired Wayne Anderson as its new CFO, effective May 19.
Anderson is currently director of finance for the City of Merritt, where he’s worked since 2016.
“Throughout my career, I have enjoyed the challenge of working with smaller municipalities with limited funds to deliver the same services and legislated reporting as much larger cities,” said Anderson in a press release.
“I look forward to working with the talented leadership team to deliver council’s strategic priorities and the dedicated finance team that excels in service delivery to both our internal and external customers,” said Wayne Anderson.