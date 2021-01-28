Borrowing $1 million for the public purchase of Sickle Point would cost the owner of a $500,000 home in the area about $50 annually for 25 years.
An article on page A1 of the Thursday edition incorrectly combined that number with the regular requisition for the Kaleden Parks and Recreation Service Area, which includes the separate communities of Twin Lakes and St. Andrews. The Herald regrets the error.
But the main thrust of the article, which focused on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen collecting more taxes from the Kaleden Parks and Recreation Service Area than is permitted in its own bylaw, was correct.
“We have a number of bylaws in that situation,” RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell confirmed during a Sickle Point virtual town-hall meeting Wednesday night.
“It was an old service, the program has evolved over the years, and sometimes they do go out of compliance. We have a number of bylaws in our bylaw hospital and we’re going to eventually bring them forward to the board.”
As written, the bylaw caps at $29,000 the total amount the RDOS can raise from residents of the service area. However, the RDOS’ own budget figures show the requisition totalled $140,000 in 2019, $180,000 in 2020, and is forecast at $192,000 in 2021.
Newell said the mistake will be corrected one way or another when the alternate approval process in place to fund the purchase of Sickle Point has concluded.
The RDOS is currently engaged in the AAP through Feb. 8 to obtain the public assent required to borrow up to $3.5 million to purchase the 4.8-acre waterfront property on Skaha Lake to save it from development.
However, the RDOS already has an accepted conditional offer of $2.5 million. Combined with private donations and potential grant contributions, the actual hit to taxpayers is expected to ring in around $1 million.
Under terms of the AAP, if 10% of eligible voters – 182 people – in the service area officially register their opposition to the borrowing, a full referendum would be required to gain public assent for the loan.
The result of the AAP will be made public Feb. 9 and discussed by the RDOS board at its next meeting Feb. 18.