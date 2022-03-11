Lynne Leydier sings the Ukrainian national anthem, one of the many highlights at Friday night's (March 11, 2022) Ukrainian Night fundraiser at the Barking Parrot.
Money was raised for on-the-ground aid in the Ukraine.
The resort offered an authentic Ukrainian barbecue, by donation. Additionally, a mock corpse of Vladimir Putin was placed in a casket. The pub was decorated in yellow and blue.
The final amount raised is still being tabulated.
Although tickets were not sold (it was first-come, first-serve), the pub was filled to capacity. Among the dignitaries in attendance were MP Richard Cannings, MLA Dan Ashton and former Penticton mayor Mike Pearce.