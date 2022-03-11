Ukrainian night

Lynne Leydier sings the Ukrainian national anthem, one of the many highlights at Friday night's (March 11, 2022) Ukrainian Night fundraiser at the Barking Parrot.

Money was raised for on-the-ground aid in the Ukraine.

The resort offered an authentic Ukrainian barbecue, by donation. Additionally, a mock corpse of Vladimir Putin was placed in a casket. The pub was decorated in yellow and blue.

The final amount raised is still being tabulated.

Although tickets were not sold (it was first-come, first-serve), the pub was filled to capacity. Among the dignitaries in attendance were MP Richard Cannings, MLA Dan Ashton and former Penticton mayor Mike Pearce.