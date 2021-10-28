Saturday will be your last chance to visit the Penticton Farmers’ Market this season.
Since the first weekly market on April 17, a total of 112 different local vendors – including 43 farmers – have sold their wares on the 100 block of Main Street, organizers said in a press release Thursday.
The release estimated weekly attendance at 2,500 through June, after which it rose to 8,000 with the lifting of some public health restrictions.
“The Penticton Farmers' Market Society would like to thank the City of Penticton for all the support that they have provided over this past season. It has been amazing to work so collaboratively together to provide an experience at the Penticton Farmers' Market during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions which was both enjoyable and safe,” added the release.
“We would also like to thank the committed volunteers who have showed up, put the vest on, directed marketgoers and kept everyone safe this past season.”