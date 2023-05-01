Sally Ginter has been appointed chief administrative officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan. She’s replacing current chief administrative officer Brian Reardon, who is stepping down July 1 after 10 years in the top regional district job and more than 30 years in local government.
Ginter has a masters of business administration degree and has served as chief executive officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation since 2021.
“We are excited about the evolution of the (regional district) under the leadership of our new chief administrative officer, Sally Ginter,” said Central Okanagan Regional District board chair Loyal Wooldridge in a media release.
“With the help of our recruitment committee, we have identified that Ms. Ginter will work to foster strong relationships and will build a strong foundation of inclusivity and resiliency in the region and beyond.”
Wooldridge praised her performance in her previous roles with the regional district.
“Ms. Ginter has shown us that she is a high performer with immense capacity to collaborate creatively and lead with integrity which are key in good governance,” the release said.
“The board of directors is looking forward to supporting Ms. Ginter as she advances the priorities of the region.”