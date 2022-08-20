One of the valley’s oldest pre-holiday traditions is returning.
The Okanagan Motorcycle Association will again present the 35th annual South Okanagan Toy Run and Poker Run Sunday, Sept. 18 beginning at 10 a.m.
The ride will begin at The Peach at Rotary Park on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton. Toy drops will take place at Rotary Park and at Summerland Secondary School at 10:15 a.m., Oliver’s A&W restaurant at 11:30 a.m. and A.G. Foods in Okanagan Falls at 12:15 p.m. before circling back to Rotary Park.
All proceeds and toys will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul. Tax receipts are available upon request for donations exceeding $25.
Spectators are welcome to visit Rotary Park where there will be a 50-50 draw and twonie auction.
This year’s event sponsors include Archetype Performance, Avalance Performance, Motomotion Canada, Penticton Honda and Vantage Power Sports.
All riders are invited to participate. For details email: omra2001@gmail.com or call 250-488-2237.