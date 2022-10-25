Four units of a small seniors’ housing project in Naramata have recently gone solar, thanks to a generous gift.
The Naramata Seniors Housing Society operates Centennial House, a four-plex completed in 2007. Early in 2022, the society applied for help with its power costs to SkyFire Energy Systems, a firm that has operated for 21 years in three provinces.
The company assessed the building and the non-profit nature of the society, and agreed to install a photovoltaic solar system valued at close to $40,000 with equipment and labour.
“We’ve always been mindful of the communities we work in and we decided to reach out and gift two non-profits with solar systems. We received dozens of applications and vetted them carefully,” says Landon Aldridge, vice-president of operations with SkyFire Energy.
“The buildings we chose for this donation were the Naramata Seniors Housing residence and a recovery house in Calgary for cancer patients.”
The new solar system relies on net-metering between the four individual meters and the power utility. Surplus power will be delivered to the grid in exchange for credits from FortisBC.
Elsewhere in the region, SkyFire Energy has teamed up with Penticton-based Wildstone Construction to build the Summerland Solar + Storage project, which is expected to get underway next year.
The new panels in Naramata will be switched on during a small public ceremony this coming Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at 371 Gwendolyn Ave. The event will also coincide with the 15th anniversary of Centennial House.
Over the past 15 years, Centennial House has been home to 18 residents. The four units are either held by the occupants as part of an innovative life lease program or are rented from the society. They are fully equipped, self-contained suites which were architecturally designed for safe and comfortable seniors’ living
Centennial House is located close to the core of Naramata village, and is a block from Manitou Park. The project in 2006-2007 was the culmination of a five-year grassroots effort. Volunteers provided sweat equity during construction, lobbied for government and agency grants, and modelled some innovative methods of gathering capital to build the four units.