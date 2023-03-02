Local politicians are going to wait another week to discuss their concerns surrounding a $60,000 contract that was awarded to the daughter of the top bureaucrat at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
RDOS directors were due to discuss the matter at their regular meeting Thursday, but the short-handed group voted instead to punt the matter to a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 8.
Just 14 of 20 directors or their alternates were present. Most of the others – including three of Penticton’s five representatives – were away at a training program in Kelowna.
That prompted Helena Konanz, a Penticton councillor and RDOS director who was present, to request the matter be tabled until the full board is available.
“I think it’s an important discussion,” said Konanz, who suggested revisiting the issue during the next regular meeting in two weeks’ time.
Others didn’t want to wait that long.
“I feel like if we wait another two weeks to have this discussion it’s just going to keep going on and on and on,” said Riley Gettens, the director for Area F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench, who pushed for the special meeting.
Subrina Monteith, the director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex), wanted to deal with it Thursday.
“We’ve been putting this off for so long getting started to figure out what we’re doing. It’s dividing the team. I’m not in favour of waiting,” said Monteith.
Monteith is among the few RDOS directors who have spoken up publicly on the matter involving chief administrative officer Bill Newell and his daughter, Amanda.
As reported previously by The Herald, Newell confirmed he served on the evaluation committee that last year awarded his daughter’s company, Sundog Consulting, a $60,000 contract.
According to Sundog Consulting’s website, Amada Newell is the company’s founder and primary consultant.
The contract is for work on a review of the RDOS emergency management program, which Newell himself oversees as director of the RDOS emergency operations centre.
Newell insists there’s no conflict of interest because he followed the RDOS purchasing policy and won’t benefit financially from the contract.
“There’s a conflict of interest when there is a pecuniary benefit to an individual. That’s not the case in this situation,” wrote Newell in an email previously.
“Sundog Solutions has three qualified professionals on this contract, one of which is my daughter. Based on the terms of reference, this was not an evaluation of the program,” continued Newell.
“The study was designed to benchmark against other regional districts to see what they were doing, gather information from the public to identify their expectations for the emergency program; and, if they were willing to pay for enhancements. This contract is simply payment to qualified professionals for four months of work.”